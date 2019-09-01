35 Terrorists killed in clash with security forces

At least 35 Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan forces in the clash which took place in Kunduz on Saturday.The terrorist group launched a massive assault on Kunduz at 1 am (local time) when its terrorists attacked the city from multiple directions.

National Directorate of Security said that at least 35 Taliban fighters, including a key commander of the group, were killed in Afghan forces retaliation.Three security forces members were killed and 11 others have been wounded in the clashes with the Taliban.

However, the Taliban had claimed that they have killed atleast 10 Afghan police officers in the clashes.