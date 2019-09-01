73-year-old doctor beaten to death by tea garden workers

In a shocking incident, a 73-year-old doctor was beaten to death by a group of tea garden workers. The inhumane incident took place in Teok Tea Estate in Jorhat district in Assam.

Dr. Deben Dutta, a senior resident doctor was assaulted following death of Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment in estate’s hospital. The enraged workers accused that Dutta was absent from duty locked him in a room and then beaten him.

33-year-old Somra Majhi was taken into hospital by her relatives in a critical condition Saturday noon. Dutta was not present in the hospital that time. Dr.Dutta arrived on 3.30 pm and then the people has beaten him and locked in a room. LAter police came and rescued Dutta and rushed him to the Medical College in Jorhat. He succumbed into his injuries at the hospital.

Teok Tea Estate is a tea garden under the Amalgamated Plantations Pvt. Ltd. (APPL), an enterprise carved out of Tata Tea Limited. It about 22 km from Jorhat town.