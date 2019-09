Out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, 3,11,21,004 people have been found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC list.

The 19 lakh excluded people include those who did not submit their claims.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has assured that all the genuine citizens of the state will be given all possible assistance during the next 120 days of the process for inclusion in the NRC.