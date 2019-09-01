Chandrayaan 2:Final orbit-reducing manoeuvre to be performed today

The last and final orbit-reducing manoeuvre for India’s prestigious Moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ will be performed today.

The scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will perform the orbit reducing manoeuvre between 6 to 7 pm. This fourth and final manoeuvre will move the Chandrayaan 2 km from its current 126X168 km elliptical orbit to an almost circular orbit of 114 X 128 km.

The country’s second lunar craft is set to reach a circular polar synchronous orbit around the moon, at a distance of about a hundred kilometres, after this operation. The crucial task will be performed by firing the onboard propulsion system in the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2.

The new path of the lunar probe around the moon will provide a favourable condition for separation of the lander Vikram from the orbiter tomorrow. The lander carrying the rover Pragyaan is scheduled to have its rendezvous with the lunar South Pole on the 7th of September with a gentle touch down.

The Orbiter will revolve around the moon for over a year and collect data on the upper atmosphere of the moon.