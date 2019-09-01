Chief Minister directs to ensure tight security

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the senior officials in the state to ensure tight security during upcoming festival season. Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with the senior official in the state on Saturday.

The Chief Minister instructed the senior police and administrative officials to maintain vigil and take adequate steps to ensure security in view of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Anant Chaturdashi and on the occasion of Muharram.

Yogi Adityanath also instructed to initiate stringent action against rumour mongers. He also directed to track processions and to held peace committee meetings.

No permission should be given to brandish fire arms, and strong action must be initiated against persons doing so, and programme organisers should also be informed about this, the UP chief minister’s office said in a statement.