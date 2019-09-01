DGP to Take Legal Action Against Mullapally Ramachandran? Here is How Advocate Jayasankar Responded

Kerala State Government has given permission to DGP Loknath Behera to seek legal steps against Congress Leader Mullappally Ramachandran for his criticisms against Behera. KPCC President Mr. Ramachandran said that he will deal it legally if Behera chooses to go ahead with the case. He had said that DGP is behaving like a CPI(M) branch secretary. It was on the basis of a circular to collect the details of police officers who use postal votes that the senior Congress leader criticized Behera.

Asianet News channel had taken the topic for its prime time debate and advocate Jayasankar, who was one among the panelists said that it is Behera who got trapped now. He compared DGP’s situation to a dog whose head is stuck in a pot.

“It is difficult to prove in a magistrate court that he was defamed. Also, what was the statement that hurt him? Ramachandran said he has fallen or raised to the level of a CPI(M) branch secretary. Now he will have to prove the standard and level of a branch secretary, followed by his own. Loknath’s Behera’s plight is like a dog who’s head is trapped in an aluminum pot. The Kerala government has trapped him,” said Jayasankar on air.

DYFI’s A.A Rahim and Congress M.P Rajmohan Unnithan were the other members who took part in the discussion.