Forced Conversion of Sikh Girls: India asks Pakistan for remedial action

The Union government has condemned the forced conversion of two Sikh girls into Islam in pakistan and expressed country’s concern. The Spokesperson of External Affairs ministry Raveesh kumar has informed this.

India has asked the Pakistan government to take immediate remedial action on the issue.

” The civil society & the people of India have strongly condemned the recent deplorable incidents of forced abduction, conversion & marriage of two Sikh girls in Pakistan. We have reflected these strong concerns with Pakistan and have asked for immediate remedial action”, Ravish Kumar tweeted.

The forced religious conversion of girls and marrying them forcefully is a routine custom in pakistan. Recently tow girls has been subjected to this inhumane atrocity.

A 19 year old Sikh girls named Jagjit Kaur was forcibly converted ti Islam and made to marry a Muslim man on last Thursday. Daughter of a priest of a Gurdwara, Kaur was converted to Islam at gunpoint.

On Saturday, another girl named Renuka kumari was kidnapped from her college in Sindh Province.

As per reports, the Sikh population of Pakistan is around only 50,000 out of the country’s overall 220 million population.