Ganesh chaturthi Special Recipe 2019 : Tomato Biriyani

Ingredients

1 cup – Basmati Rice

4 -Tomato (ripe)

4 small pieces – Garlic

4 – Green chilli

2 -Cinnamon

2 -Cloves

1\2 tsp – Cumin seeds

2 -Cardamom

2-Onion (big)(chopped)

1\2 tsp – Turmeric powder

4 tbsp-cooking oil

Salt

Curry leaves

Coriander leaves – for garnishing.

Tomato Biriyani

Grind green chilli and garlic separately. Keep aside.

Grind tomato.

In a kadai, heat oil and add cumin seeds, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, garlic-chilli paste. Stir for a minute until it becomes golden in colour.

And then add chopped onion. Fry it until it becomes brown.

Then put curry leaves, tomato paste and add turmeric powder and salt.

Let it cook until the oil is seen on the top in simmer flame.

Cook rice in pressure cooker.

Mix the rice in the tomato masala and garnish it with coriander leaves.