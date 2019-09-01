India v WI: A Hat Trick, Fifty After 12 Years, First Century in International Career…Here is All That You Missed on the Second Day

Indian cricket team had a terrific day on the field on the second day of the test match against West Indies. After getting all out for 416, India managed to restrict West Indies to 87 runs for the loss of 7 wickets at the end of day two. The three main highlights of the day are Hanuma Vihari’s 111(225) first international century, Ishant Sharma’s 57(80) first test fifty and Jasprit Bumrah’s hat trick. He finished with incredible figures of 6 wickets for 16 runs in 9.1 overs. The other wicket was taken by Mohammad Shami.

Bumrah has now become the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket after off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (2001, Australia) and fast bowler Irfan Pathan (2006, Pakistan). He dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in consecutive deliveries in his fourth over to clinch the third test hat-trick of Indian cricket.

Ishant Sharma’s international fifty came off 69 deliveries. His previous highest was 31(106) against Srilanka in a test match in 2010.

Here is the scorecard of the match.