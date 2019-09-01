IRCTC ticket booking will be expensive from today

IRCTC to restore service charges on e-tickets from September 1. From now, e-tickets bought through IRCTC will get costlier as the Indian Railways has decided to restore service charges of Rs 15 per ticket for non-AC classes and Rs 30 for AC classes, including first-class, according to the August 30 order issued by IRCTC.

Also, Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be applicable separately. With this development in the e-tickets prices, from now passengers will have to pay Rs 20 to Rs 30 more.

The service charges were withdrawn three years ago to promote digital payments, a pet project of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

IRCTC used to levy a service charge of Rs 20 on every non-AC e-ticket and Rs 40 for every AC ticket before it was withdrawn.