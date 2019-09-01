Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan offers consular access; Details Inside

Pakistan has offered consular access to the former Indian navy officer kulbhushan Jadhav. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal has informed this through his official social, media handle.

” Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan”, Faisal tweeted.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry made it clear that anything short of “unimpeded and unrestricted consular access to Jadhav will not be accepted by india.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired navy officer sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism, in April 2017. And India has challenged the verdict i n International Court of Justice. The International Court of Justice in July has ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav.

Pakistan claims that they had arrested jadhav on March 3, 2016 from Baluchistan. But India claims that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran by the pakistan forces.