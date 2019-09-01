Murderer celebrates birthday party inside jail, video goes viral : Watch Here

A video of a criminal cutting cake and having mutton and rice party for fellow inmates inside the Sitamarhi jail in Bihar has gone viral on social media. This incident once again raises questions over the gross violation of the jail manual.

Pintu Tiwari, who is serving a life sentence in connection with the double murder case of two engineers in Darbhanga in 2015, recently celebrated his birthday inside the jail where he cut a cake and also accepted gifts from other prisoners. The fellow inmates were also seen singing happy birthday for Pintu as he cut his cake.

Further in the video, more than a dozen jail inmates were seen sitting on the floor and feasting on mutton and rice. After the party got over, Pintu and other prisoners were seen enjoying sweets.From what appears in the video, a caterer was called inside the jail premises to make arrangements for the party. It is also evident from the video that there was a mobile phone that was present inside the jail which was used to shoot the entire birthday celebration.According to sources, the viral video on social media has caused a massive strike within the police department.

Video : NYOOZ TV

Jail IG Mithilesh Mishra has ordered an inquiry into the incident and sought a report from the district and jail administration. Jail IG said that the presence of a mobile phone inside the jail was a serious matter and will be investigated.The viral video has raised several questions over the violation of jail manuals inside Bihar prisons. In the past year, at least on two occasions, raids and searches that were carried inside Bihar jails led to the recovery of prohibited items like mobile phones, chargers and drugs.