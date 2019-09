Finally, we have confirmation about who is going to be the next governor of Kerala. Arif Mohammad Khan, a former cabinet minister in the union of India will be the new governor of the state of Kerala. Currently, he is serving as the governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Mohammad Arif Ahmad has always supported reformation within Muslims.He resigned from the position of Minister of state protesting against Rajiv Gandhi Congress Government stand on Shah Bano case in 1986.