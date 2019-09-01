NRC final list is part of Modi govt’s policy to target Muslims,says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “ethnic cleansing of Muslims”, saying that this is part of the Indian government’s “a wider policy to target Muslims.”

His remark came soon after the final list of NRC was released. The final Assam NRC list includes names of 3,11,21,004 citizens while 19,06,657 people have been excluded, of which a major chunk of them are believed to be Muslims.

Sharing two news reports, one from an Indian news organisation and another from a foreign media, Khan tweeted, “Reports in Indian and international media on Modi Govt’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world that the illegal annexation of Kashmir is part of a wider policy to target Muslims.”