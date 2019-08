Over 400 people were injured, 12 of them seriously, during the annual Gotmar (stone-pelting) festival in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The seriously injured ones were admitted to the government hospital at Pandhurna, District Superintendent of Police Manoj Rai said. Two persons received eye injuries, he added. The administration had deployed about 800 police personnel and a team of doctors at the spot along with drone cameras, he said.