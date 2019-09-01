Pakistan violates ceasefire in kashmir

Pakistan security forces on today again violated ceasefire agreement in jammu and kashmir. The pakistan forces today resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing targeting border posts of Indian forces and villages. The ceasefire violation from the side of Pakistani forces reported along the Line of Control in poonch district.

The Public Relation Officer of Army has informed that the pakistan forces initiated ceasefire violation at 13.00 hours by firing nall arms and mortar shelling in poonch sector. He also made it clear that the Indian Army has retaliated befittingly. No casualty was reported.

Since July seven people including five soldiers were killed and many others injured in the ceasefire violations by pakistan.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan come just a day after the visit by Indian Army Chief General bipin Rawat.