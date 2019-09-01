Pakistani politician supports India on Article 370 ,sings ‘Saare jahan se achha’ : Watch Video

Pakistan’s Muttahida Qami Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, is in complete support of India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Hussain said it was India’s internal matter. He even went on to sing “Saare jahan se achha Hindustan humara.”

“Revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government was absolutely an internal matter of India and the government of India took this decision with the overwhelming support of the people of India,” Hussain said in an address in London on Saturday.

“Pakistan invaded Jammu and Kashmir and for that purpose used people of the tribal belt of Pakistan, arming them to attack and free J&K. Following this, the Maharaja of J&K approached India for help, consenting to merge the princely state with India. Pakistan fought four wars with India over the region but faced a humiliating defeat in all those four fights. Pakistan had not stopped conspiring against India and continued to infiltrate Indian territory with armed non-state actors in form of Jihadists,” he added.

“Pakistan misuses Kashmiris and drives them to a corner where they have no choice except to hoist Pakistani flag and chant slogans for making J&K party of Pakistan,” the MQM founder said.