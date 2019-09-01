This Man’s Facebook Post About Lord Ayyappa is an Insult to Hindu Religious Sentiments

The police had arrested a man on Friday for throwing human excreta into a temple near Valanchery, Malappuram district in Kerala. When the police caught the accused, the online wing of the CPI(M) party channel led by Chief Minister’s media advisor and another major left-leaning Malayalam channel had tried to spread news that it was an RSS worker who did this act.

But soon the police itself rejected the claims and made it crystal clear that the accused has no relation with the RSS, BJP or any of its affiliated organizations. But despite that, social media users continue to use fake news to their advantage. One such Facebook post came to our attention which not just defamed RSS but is a religiously hurtful statement that maligns Lord Ayyappa.

Referring to the Sabarimala Young women entry issue and the recent issue of throwing waste into the temple, the man says “For Ayyappa, menstrual blood is an issue. But not stool and urine. Especially if the stool is from Sangh” says the post.

The post was shared with a group called Freethinkers. Here is it.