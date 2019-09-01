Two arrested with 10 kg explosives, guns

West bengal police has arrested two persons and seized a huge amount of explosives and guns from them. The police arrested arm smugglers with guns and explosive substances after a raid on the Rajabazar ares on Friday night.

The Kokota police conducted the raid after getting information about it. The police arrested the accused from APC Road near Rajabazar tram depot under Narkeldanga police station limits.

“The two persons are suspected to be part of an arms-smuggling racket. They had come to the city to deliver the consignment to someone. We have seized two improvised country-made single-shot firearms and 10 kg explosives substances from their possession,”a senior police official explained.

A case has been initiated against them under sections of Arms Act and Explosive Substance Act. The police is interrogating the accused to get the source of the weapons.