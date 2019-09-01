Ward boy arrested for molesting pregnant woman on ventilator in ICU

Telangana police arrested a 50-year-old ward boy on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old pregnant woman kept on a ventilator. The woman, admitted in the ICU ward of a Hyderabad hospital, had reportedly been admitted to the hospital for delivery of her child. The woman’s condition reportedly turned serious due to delivery complications.

The wardboy, identified as 50-year-old Achyut Rao, was arrested by the Banjara hills police on Saturday. The ward boy worked at a private hospital and molested the woman admitted in the ICU.

A complaint regarding the case was lodged on Saturday, said the police. The molestation took place on Thursday evening, said reports.