‘We will set-up cow birth factories’: Union Minister charts way for revival of cow population

Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Diary and Fisheries has said that in the coming days only female calves will be born in the country. This will be possible as the Ministry for Animal Husbandry and Dairy will set-up ‘cow birth factories’.

” In the coming days, only female calves will be born in the country by using sex-sorted semen technology. We will set-up cow birth factories”, Girraj Singh said at a dairy product launch function on Saturday.

“This year, 30 lakh doses of sex-sorted semen will be given and till 2025, there will be 10 crore female cows in the country”, he added.

Minister also said that will use IVF technology from cows giving 20 litres of milk on cows which stop giving milk. And by this will bring revolution.