Arrest Warrant Against Indian Cricketer Currently Playing in West Indies

Alipore court issues arrest warrant against Indian cricketer, star pacer Mohammad Shami who is currently playing a test match against West Indies. The warrant has been issued against Shami’s brother too. The warrant is issued in connection with the domestic violence case filed by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan. It is reported that the court has asked Shami to surrender within 15 days.

The case has been taken against Shami and his brother according to IPC 498 A. Shami has so far not presented himself at the court in connection with the case and a warrant had to be issued.

Shami’s wife has been raising a number of complaints against him including match fixing and illicit relationship with other women.