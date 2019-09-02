Chandrayaan 2: Stage set for separation of lander from Orbiter

Indian Space Research organization (ISRO) has informed that the crucial separation of lander Vikram from Chandrayaan 2 orbiter will be done today. The separation is scheduled at 12.45 PM to 1.45 Pm.

The crucial separation will allow the lander to travel towards the Moon’s surface and the orbiter will continue to revolve around the Moon.

The fifth and final orbit maneuver was conducted on Sunday. The maneuver was performed at 8.51 pm which longed 52 seconds.

According to the ISRO, the tentative plan for future operations after today’s maneuver Chandrayaan-2 is as follows:

Vikram Separation: Monday, Sept. 2

12:45 – 13:45 IST

Deorbit 1: Monday, Sept. 2

11:30 p.m. EDT (0330 Sept. 3 GMT), 09:00 – 10:00 Tuesday, Sept. 3 IST.

Orbit target: 109 x 120 kilometers

Deorbit 2: Tuesday, Sept. 3

5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT), 03:00 – 04:00, Wednesday, Sept. 4 IST.

Orbit target: 36 x 110 kilometers

Powered Descent: Friday, Sept. 6 (Sept. 7 IST)

Vikram Touchdown: Friday, Sept. 6

4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), 01:30 – 02:30 Saturday, Sept. 6 IST