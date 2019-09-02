Donald Trump nominates Indo-American woman to federal judgeship

An Indian-American lawyer Shireen Mathews has been appointed as a federal judge of federal court in San Diego in the the Southern district of California by the US president Donald Trump.

The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association said that Mathews will be the first Asian Pacific American woman and first Indian- American to serve the III federal judge in the southern district.

Article III judges are appointed for a lifetime and they can be removed only by impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction by the Senate.

Mathews is a partner at an International law firm based at Ohio named Jones Day.She mainly deals with white-collar crimes. She was also an assistant federal public prosecutor.

The US president has announced her nomination to the post on Wednesday and it has to be approved by the Senate.