Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Bollywood celebrities wish fans; Photos

With the whole nation is immersed in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bollywood celebrities too took to their official social media handles to extend their wish to their fans.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is the birthday of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated once in every year. And this year’s edition of Ganesh Chaturthi has commenced from today with devotees all across the world soaking into the festivities.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi . Have a eco friendly Ganesha festival . pic.twitter.com/lvvz73rx1D — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2019

We have a tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the entire family and friends. Wishing each and every one of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/4GMaySDDWZ — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 2, 2019

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! See the 108 Ganeshas in the main figure of Ganesh ji in the picture below & be blessed pic.twitter.com/hjL20zdEZr — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 2, 2019

Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi? May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always ? #GaneshChaturthi2019 pic.twitter.com/BckRR3b92x — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2019

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy #GaneshChaturthi to everyone. pic.twitter.com/FFjynnZhr0 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 2, 2019

Shree Vakratunda mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada

May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the health, happiness & success.

Happy #GaneshChaturthi! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019

May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life. Wishing you and your family a very #HappyGaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/u19WrGn7nW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2019

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth. Visarjan in its own way talks about… https://t.co/5ZhdWoUQdj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 2, 2019

Wishing you all a happy #GaneshChaturthi ???? — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2019

Wishing each and everyone a very blessed and happy #GaneshChaturthi May all our worries disappear and we get everything we deserve ? ? — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) September 2, 2019

My favourite time of the year! Welcoming Ganpati Bappa home! May Bappa shower his blessings on each one of us. Wish you all a very happy & eco friendly #GaneshChaturthi! Let’s all do our bit for protecting our environment. Go green and say no to plastic! Ganpati Bappa Morya? pic.twitter.com/mR2S0db0Q4 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 2, 2019

Wish you and your family a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! Let's celebrate an eco-friendly festival, doing our bit in protecting water resources!! #HappyGaneshChaturthi 🙂 #GoGreenGanesha pic.twitter.com/cfDhby1E1d — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 2, 2019