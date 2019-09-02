Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Bollywood celebrities wish fans; Photos

Sep 2, 2019, 02:49 pm IST
With the whole nation is immersed in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bollywood celebrities too took to their official social media handles to extend their wish to their fans.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is the birthday of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated once in every year. And this year’s edition of Ganesh Chaturthi has commenced from today with devotees all across the world soaking into the festivities.

Wishing everyone a very happy #GaneshChaturthi ?#ganeshchaturthi #ganpatibappamorya

#ganpati at #vivekoberoi home #ganpatifestival2019 ? #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

#shraddhakapoor at her home for #ganpati #ganpatifestival2019 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year… Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside…in the dialogue between you and your God… so don't lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home ?? May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way. ???????? ???? ??????????? ????????. ? ????? ?????? ?????

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth. Visarjan in its own way talks about nature's life cycle and while it should be one of the most Eco friendly events in India, it has become something else all together. Clay Handmade Idols have been replaced with Plaster of Paris and Plastic. Natural brown colour of clay is replaced by toxic paints to make idols shiny and sparkly. Size plays a big role on asserting importance or power of the celebration. “Mine is bigger than yours syndrome!” And then there are those awful unnatural plastic/thermocole decorations! All this is immersed in our seas/rivers/ponds/lakes without caring about the consequences. The consequences are dangerous, a complete contamination of our waters, soil and food chain. Surely Ganpati Bappa would never want to be responsible for harming that what he was born from? This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable ??? #BeatPlasticPollution #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic #GreenGanesha #EcoCelebrations #EarthFriendlyFestivals #GanpatiBappaMorya @earthlingfirst @greenmomsindia @moefccgoi @narendramodi @unenvironment @undpinindia @treeganesha @bigfmindia @bigfmrani

