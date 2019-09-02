Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Bollywood celebrities wish fans; Photos

With the whole nation is immersed in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bollywood celebrities too took to their official social media handles to extend their wish to their fans.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is the birthday of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated once in every year. And this year’s edition of Ganesh Chaturthi has commenced from today with devotees all across the world soaking into the festivities.
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2019
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi . Have a eco friendly Ganesha festival . pic.twitter.com/lvvz73rx1D
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2019
We have a tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the entire family and friends. Wishing each and every one of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/4GMaySDDWZ
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 2, 2019
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! See the 108 Ganeshas in the main figure of Ganesh ji in the picture below & be blessed pic.twitter.com/hjL20zdEZr
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 2, 2019
Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi? May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always ? #GaneshChaturthi2019 pic.twitter.com/BckRR3b92x
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2019
May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy #GaneshChaturthi to everyone. pic.twitter.com/FFjynnZhr0
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 2, 2019
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2019
Shree Vakratunda mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha
Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada
May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the health, happiness & success.
Happy #GaneshChaturthi!
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019
May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life. Wishing you and your family a very #HappyGaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/u19WrGn7nW
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2019
Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth.
Visarjan in its own way talks about… https://t.co/5ZhdWoUQdj
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 2, 2019
Wishing you all a happy #GaneshChaturthi ????
— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2019
Wishing each and everyone a very blessed and happy #GaneshChaturthi May all our worries disappear and we get everything we deserve ? ?
— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) September 2, 2019
My favourite time of the year! Welcoming Ganpati Bappa home! May Bappa shower his blessings on each one of us. Wish you all a very happy & eco friendly #GaneshChaturthi!
Let’s all do our bit for protecting our environment. Go green and say no to plastic!
Ganpati Bappa Morya? pic.twitter.com/mR2S0db0Q4
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 2, 2019
Wish you and your family a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! Let's celebrate an eco-friendly festival, doing our bit in protecting water resources!! #HappyGaneshChaturthi 🙂 #GoGreenGanesha pic.twitter.com/cfDhby1E1d
— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 2, 2019
May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be upon you! Wishing all a very #HappyVinayagarChaturthi ?#VinayagarChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi
— Hansika (@ihansika) September 2, 2019
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year… Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside…in the dialogue between you and your God… so don't lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home ?? May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way. ???????? ???? ??????????? ????????. ? ????? ?????? ?????
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth. Visarjan in its own way talks about nature's life cycle and while it should be one of the most Eco friendly events in India, it has become something else all together. Clay Handmade Idols have been replaced with Plaster of Paris and Plastic. Natural brown colour of clay is replaced by toxic paints to make idols shiny and sparkly. Size plays a big role on asserting importance or power of the celebration. “Mine is bigger than yours syndrome!” And then there are those awful unnatural plastic/thermocole decorations! All this is immersed in our seas/rivers/ponds/lakes without caring about the consequences. The consequences are dangerous, a complete contamination of our waters, soil and food chain. Surely Ganpati Bappa would never want to be responsible for harming that what he was born from? This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable ??? #BeatPlasticPollution #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic #GreenGanesha #EcoCelebrations #EarthFriendlyFestivals #GanpatiBappaMorya @earthlingfirst @greenmomsindia @moefccgoi @narendramodi @unenvironment @undpinindia @treeganesha @bigfmindia @bigfmrani
