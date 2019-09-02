Here is all You Need to Know About the New Abu Dhabi Toll System

A new toll system is soon going to roll out in the emirates on October 15 and motorists in UAE can now register their vehicles. The Department of Transport, Abu Dhabi, has made public a webpage for this purpose.

If you enter the following details on this page you can start a new account.

1. Emirates ID and its expiry date

2. Car number plate

3. Email address and phone number

4. A password

An OTP will be sent to the phone number provided.

As soon as the OTP is entered, you can see the list of all vehicles registered under that name and the user can then select the vehicles he/she would like to register for this service.

After selecting the vehicle, an amount of Dh100 is shown next to each vehicle. This is the minimum amount that a motorist must pay to register their vehicle. After the payment, the user can move to the dashboard where the total balance is shown, along with the list of all vehicles registered under the user’s name, including the vehicles not registered for the Abu Dhabi toll service.