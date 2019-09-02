“I feel like people can see through my clothes and it brings me deep shame”, says porn actress: Video

I feel like people can see through my clothes and it brings me deep shame, said former adult film actres Mia Khalifa. Mia the former pornhub quen has revealed this in an interview given to BBC.

” The things that men see in videos, they expect from the woman in their lives, and that’s just not reality. no one is doing to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love”, she said in Hard Talks in BBC.

” I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. it makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which i did because I am just one Google search away”, Mia added.

People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary. Full interview here: https://t.co/xHK7SmhfrY pic.twitter.com/fwJlyzHznq — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

Mia Khalifa born in Jordan in 1993 migrated to US in 2001. She was the most googled celebrity on Internet although she worked only three months in the porn film industry. Mia quit the adult industry after she received death threats from ISIS for wearing a hijab in a porn film. Now Mia work as a sports show anchor.