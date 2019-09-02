‘If you steal my work, at least do it properly’Director Responds to Allegations of Saaho being a Copy of his Film

Prabha’s action movie Saaho is smashing records at the box office but there are allegations of the film being a copy of a french film Largo Winch which was released in 2008.

Director of French thriller Largo Winch-Jérôme Salle has now reacted to the allegations and he said that if they are stealing his work, they better do it properly. This is not the first time Salle has accused a Telugu director of copying his movie. It was against Trivikram Srinivas’ Agnyaathavaasi that he had raised concerns before.

It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my “Indian career” tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help, wrote Salle on Twitter.

“I think I have a promising career in India,” he added in another tweet.