Income Tax Returns touches an all-time high record

The Income Tax Department (IT) has created a new world record. The IT Department has claimed that it has created a new history. The Department has created a new record by accepting more than 49 lakhs Income Tax Return files in a single day.

” The department made a history with an all-time high record of 49 lakh 29 thousand ITR filed in a single day on August 31″, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) informed.

Over 5.65 crore Income Tax Returns (ITR) were filed by taxpayers for the Assessment Year 2019-20. The deadline for filing IT returns has ended on August 31.

According to the IT department, around 4% increase was recorded in the ITR filing over the last year. The total number of ITR filed for the Assessment YEar 2018-2019 was 5.42 crore.

The CBDT has informed that out of the 5.65 crore ITR files around 3.61 crore ITR’s have been verified. A large number of taxpayers about 2.86 crore have opted for e-verification mostly using Aadhaar OTP.