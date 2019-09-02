Indian Army to open these streams for women

The Indian Army is all set to appoint women as permanent commissioned officers in eight more streams of the force.

The Army headquarters is preparing a ‘terms of reference’ that will guide the appointment of women. The ‘terms of reference’ will lay down the qualifying parameters for women. The qualifying parameters like fitness level, courses to be completed and exams to be cleared will be announced soon.

But ground based combat like ‘Infantry’ and ‘Armoured’ in the Army will be only open to men and women will be not considered.

In the Indian Air Force has decided to appoint women will be given chance for all those posts where men Short Service Commissioned officers are eligible to apply.

In Navy all branches except those sea-going are open to women.

Women will appointed soon in these 8 streams by Army:

1. Signals

2.Engineers

3.Army Aviation

4.Army Air Defence

5.Electronics & MEchanical Engineers

6. Army Service Corps

7. Ordnance Cops

8.Intelligence