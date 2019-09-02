Inspired youth from Kashmir joins Indian Army

Although Jammu and Kashmir is atopic of heated discussion inside and outside the country, the youth of the state is not bothered about that. Many inspired youth from the state has joined Indian Army and has vowed to serve the motherland.

575 youths from the state has formally joined the Indian Army formally by completing one year training at Bana Singh Parade Ground in Srinagar on Saturday. The youth are inducted in the Jammu and Kashmir Ligh Infantry.The passing out parade of the cadets were viewed by Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was established in 1947. The force was formed to check the infiltrators.