JNU humiliates renowned historian by seeking ‘CV’

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has humiliated renowned historian Romila Thapar by asking her CV for evaluation. The University asked Thapar aged 87 to submit her CV to evaluate it to decide if Thapar should continue as ‘professor emerita’.

JNU registrar Pramod Kumar has wrote to Thapar asking her to submit her ‘CV’ so that a committee appointed by by the university could evaluate her work and decide whether she should continue as ‘professor emerita’. It is alleged by the academic community that the JUN is humiliating the Thapar who is known to be an ardent critic of Modi and right-wing politics.

Romila Thapar was awarded the prestigious Kluge Prize of the US Library of Congress, which honours lifetime achievement in studies not covered by the Nobel Prize. She has been a teacher and researcher for nearly six decades.https://t.co/psk8PvC7kp — The Telegraph (@ttindia) September 1, 2019

Thapar who is the former professor of JNU is at present the ‘professor emerita’ at JNU. She was the professor at NJU from 1970 to 1991. He was chosen as ‘professor emerita’ in 1993. Thapar was awarded with the Kluge Prize of the US Library Congress which is a lifetime achievement award in studies not covered by the Nobel Prize.