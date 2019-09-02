Man fined for beating sister, gives appeal

A man who was fined by the criminal court for beating his sister and stealing her mobile phones has given appeal in the appeals court.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court had fined the Emirati man aged 20 UAE Dh 5,000 for assaulting his sister and another Dh3,000 after he was found guilty of theft. He was also ordered to pay a temporary civil compensation of Dh21,000 to his sister.

As per the court records, the man went to his sister’s house and beat her up causing various injuries. And after that, the man also took away her mobile phones.

The woman suffered from a swollen body and other wounds and had to be treated for 20 days. The woman complained to authorities after the incident and the prosecutors charged the man with assaulting his sister and theft.

The man challenged the ruling at the Abu Dhabi Appeals Court denying the charges and stressing that he was wrongly convicted. The trial has been adjourned to a future date.