Narendra Modi to held meeting with Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will held meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping . The informal summit is scheduled at October this year.

Tamil Nadu will host the meeting of the leaders. Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) the popular tourist destination near Chennai has been selected as the venue of the meeting of both leaders.

The high level summit of Indian and Chinese leaders is scheduled between October 11 to 13. The leaders will also visit the monuments in Mamallapuram which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The first summit of Modi and Xi Jinping was on April 2018 at Wuhan in China. After the summit the leaders has visited Hubei Provincial museum.