“Police Protecting Culprits If they are Influential” Kerala C.M Lashes Out at Kerala Police

From lockup murders to lack of efficiency in many cases, there are a number of complaints and criticisms raised against Kerala Police in recent times. Kerala C.M and Home minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself has now lashed out at the force now.

He said some of the incidents has affected the reputation of the Kerala Police and that force should stop the habit of protecting culprits if they are influential. (as per the report of the online wing of a Malayalam media) Kerala C.M was talking in the state meeting of Police Officers Association held at Kannur.

Pinarayi Vijayan also added that there are certain officers who asks for share from the compensation of the vehicle accident incidents and warned that such people will not be part of the force.

“Even though it’s isolated, lock up murders and third-degree is happening. Strong action will be initiated against this,” he added.

By referring to the habit of protecting influential people, Pinarayi Vijayan may have been indirectly implying the incident involving Sreeram Venkataraman.