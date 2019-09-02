Latest NewsCinemaEntertainment

‘Saaho’ goes unbeatable in Box-office

Sep 2, 2019, 01:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prabhas and Shraddha kapoor starer multi-lingual film ‘Saaho’ continues its unbeatable run in the box-office. The film has entered 300 crore club in just three days.

Although the film has received mixed reviews from critics the film has grossed 300 crore in three days.

As per trade analysts, the film has smashed the box-office not only India bu also in US, Australia and New Zealand.

The film has collected over $.2 million in US. In Australia the film has earned around 732,318 Australian dollar and in New Zealand, has grossed 100,936 New Zealand dollar.

The Hindi version of the film has collected 79..08 crore in three days from India.

Trade analyst Joginder has tweeted that ” The film is going great guns today with collections heading towards 26-27 cr It’s simple – Critics’ views have had ZERO impact in the film. It’s audience word of mouth that will do the talking and so far it’s going excellent!”.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close