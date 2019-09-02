‘Saaho’ goes unbeatable in Box-office

Prabhas and Shraddha kapoor starer multi-lingual film ‘Saaho’ continues its unbeatable run in the box-office. The film has entered 300 crore club in just three days.
A fantastic Sunday for #Saaho Hindi at the Box office..
Early Estimates for All-India Nett is around 30 Crs.. Day 3..
3 day total is 80 Crs..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 2, 2019
Although the film has received mixed reviews from critics the film has grossed 300 crore in three days.
#Saaho Crossed 2M in North America ?? ??! 3rd #Prabhas Film to achieve this feat!! #SaahoUSA ? pic.twitter.com/8hXB4lNLHw
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 1, 2019
As per trade analysts, the film has smashed the box-office not only India bu also in US, Australia and New Zealand.
#Saaho rocks #Australia and #NewZealand Box office..
1st weekend gross:#Australia – A$732, 318 #NewZealand – NZ$100, 936
Excellent Opening..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 2, 2019
The film has collected over $.2 million in US. In Australia the film has earned around 732,318 Australian dollar and in New Zealand, has grossed 100,936 New Zealand dollar.
#Saaho sets the BO on ???… Shows big gains on Day 3… Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend… North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: ? 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019
The Hindi version of the film has collected 79..08 crore in three days from India.
#Prabhas' #Saaho opening 3-days Chennai city gross is a very good 1.81 CR.. Weekend topper.. ?
Tamil – 86 lakhs
Telugu – 81 lakhs
Hindi – 14 lakhs
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 1, 2019
Trade analyst Joginder has tweeted that ” The film is going great guns today with collections heading towards 26-27 cr It’s simple – Critics’ views have had ZERO impact in the film. It’s audience word of mouth that will do the talking and so far it’s going excellent!”.
#Exclusive– #Saaho (Hindi) – #EarlyEstimates
The film is going great guns today with collections heading towards 26-27 cr
It’s simple – Critics’ views have had ZERO impact in the film. It’s audience word of mouth that will do the talking and so far it’s going excellent!
— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 1, 2019
#Saaho Terrific Day 3 at RTC X Roads Hyderabad. 7 screens Day 3 Total Gross 28,65,588/- & 3 Days Total Gross 92,94,603/-?? (Sairaja 3 days Gross included Hindi version)
Day 3 All Time Record Gross at X roads for any Film beating #Baahubali2 gross ? 26,42,640/-
— Raghu Nandan Reddy (@Ragsblr) September 1, 2019
