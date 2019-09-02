‘Saaho’ goes unbeatable in Box-office

Prabhas and Shraddha kapoor starer multi-lingual film ‘Saaho’ continues its unbeatable run in the box-office. The film has entered 300 crore club in just three days.

A fantastic Sunday for #Saaho Hindi at the Box office.. Early Estimates for All-India Nett is around 30 Crs.. Day 3.. 3 day total is 80 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 2, 2019

Although the film has received mixed reviews from critics the film has grossed 300 crore in three days.

As per trade analysts, the film has smashed the box-office not only India bu also in US, Australia and New Zealand.

The film has collected over $.2 million in US. In Australia the film has earned around 732,318 Australian dollar and in New Zealand, has grossed 100,936 New Zealand dollar.

#Saaho sets the BO on ???… Shows big gains on Day 3… Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend… North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: ? 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

The Hindi version of the film has collected 79..08 crore in three days from India.

#Prabhas' #Saaho opening 3-days Chennai city gross is a very good 1.81 CR.. Weekend topper.. ? Tamil – 86 lakhs

Telugu – 81 lakhs

Hindi – 14 lakhs — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 1, 2019

Trade analyst Joginder has tweeted that ” The film is going great guns today with collections heading towards 26-27 cr It’s simple – Critics’ views have had ZERO impact in the film. It’s audience word of mouth that will do the talking and so far it’s going excellent!”.

#Exclusive– #Saaho (Hindi) – #EarlyEstimates The film is going great guns today with collections heading towards 26-27 cr It’s simple – Critics’ views have had ZERO impact in the film. It’s audience word of mouth that will do the talking and so far it’s going excellent! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 1, 2019