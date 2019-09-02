Teenaged Dalit girl killed, eyes gouged out in

A 14-year old Dalit girl was killed with her eyes gouged out. The shocking incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested the victim’s neighbour. The police has charged him with abduction and murder.

The girl who is a native of Ata in Jalaun district, has left home on Saturday evening for some work and not returned home. Her parents filed a complaint in police station on Saturday night. But the body of the girl was found on Sunday morning in a secluded place.

The dress of the victims were torn and her eyes were gouged out. It points to a possible rape and torment before murder. But the police is waiting for the autopsy report to confirm whether the victim was raped or not.

Ranjit Ahirwar, a neighbour of the victim was arrested by police under IPC sections 363 and 302. Ranjit Ahirwar has already a rape case against him under IPC section 376. he is also accused of sexually molesting a minor relative.