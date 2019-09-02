‘War is not an option’, says Pakistan Minister

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi made it clear that war is not an option to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue. The Pakistan minister’s revelation came after India severely criticised Pakistan leader’s irresponsible statements.

Qureshi, in an interview given to BBC also said that Pakistan has no objection in holding bilateral talks with India and Pakistan would also welcome mediation by a third party.

But the Pakistan Minister also made it clear that the discussion could take place only after India lift the restriction imposed upon Jammu and Kashmir. But there is no favourable atmosphere of negotiation from the side of India he added.

Qureshi also ruled the possibility of a war between the neighbouring countries. ” A war will cause loss of people and the world will be affected by it, so war is not an option”, he said. He also claimed that Pakistan has never adopted an aggressive policy and always prioritized peace.