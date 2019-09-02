Why Having Arif Muhammad Khan as Kerala Governor is a Political Masterstroke From BJP? Listen to Sandeep G Varier

Arif Mohammad Khan, one of the prominent voices that criticized triple talaq and who had quit Rajiv Gandhi cabinet in protest against their attitude in Shah Bano case, is the new governor of Kerala. This is one state where BJP has been struggling to create a major impact. Although Kerala had expected a few other people to be made Kerala governor, Mr. Arif’s selection can be quite helpful for BJP. Sandeep G Varier, in a Facebook post, explains how this decision is BJP’s political masterstroke.

“The so-called ‘secular’ Malayalis are confused about whether to laugh or cry. Arif Muhammad Khan is not a small fish. He is a nationalistic Muslim whose stand will put the Left in Kerala in trouble. He is a personality marked in history as ‘My Name is Khan’. Wishes for the newly appointed governor,” said Mr. Varier. (Original Fb post below)

Khan, who will succeed former CJI P Sathasivam in the Kerala Raj Bhavan, is currently serving as the governor of Himachal Pradesh.