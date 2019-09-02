‘You get cancer because of masturbation’, FB post of Nandu Mahadeva mocking Mohanan Vaidyar goes viral

Mohanan Vaidyar, the self-professed naturopath has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. His therapy and tirade against modern medicine has been subject of heated discussion in the state. Many people are coming forward with revelation against the controversial Mohanan Vaidyar.

Many people had come out against Vaidyar for his cancer and kidney stone treatment. Now a Facebook post by Nandu Mahadeva, a young man who fought and survived cancer has become viral on social media.

Earlier Kerala police has registered a case against Mohanan Vaidyar after an advocate Sreejith Perumana filed a complaint against him in relation with death of a 18 month old kid.

In the FB post Nandu has revealed the ill treatment that he faced while he has sought treatment under Mohanan Vaidyar. He accuses that Mohanan Vaidyar has claimed that Cancer affects those people who masturbates. He also claimed that MRI Scan, CT Scan are just fraud and has no belief in even blood group.

Read Full Facebook Post: