11-Year-old boy found dead in school bathroom with wire around his neck

An 11-year-old class 5 student was found dead in a bathroom meant for teachers in a private school in Kaimur district of south west Bihar on Monday. This is the third incident of students dying in schools in the area in past one week.

The student of a private school in Kudra was found lying in the bathroom on the second floor of the school with a yellow wire tied around his neck. The door was shut from outside. The boy was taken to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was the son of a marginal farmer and his elder brother had earlier died of a snake bite at his native village.

“Initial investigation points to death by hanging. He either killed himself or was murdered by other people. It is a heinous crime and police will solve the case within a few days,” superintendent of police, Dilnawaz Ahmad said. The post mortem examination on the body was performed by a medical board and a Forensic Science Lab (FSL), Patna team is arriving today, Ahmad added.

The boy’s mother taught in the same school but was on leave on Monday due to Teej festival. His sister, who studies in the same school in Class 8, on Monday went looking for her brother after school but could not find him anywhere. She informed the teachers who also joined the search. They finally found his body in the bathroom.

Soon after the incident angry locals attacked the school, damaging furniture and blocking NH 2 (GT Road) at Kudra for several hours demanding registration of murder case against school management and teachers. The blockade was lifted after a case was registered against school director, principal and five teachers.