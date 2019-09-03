16 killed, more than 100 injured in massive blast

At Least 16 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in a massive bomb blast in Afghanistan capital kabul. The blast took place on Monday night near an international complex.

The explosion took place in a residential area near the Green Village. Green Village is a large compound where many international organisations and advertising agencies are working. It is nearby the heavily fortified Green Zone where several embassies operate.

The explosion was caused by a tractor filled with explosives. The explosion was followed by a secondary explosion.

Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack. US is helding talks with Taliban to reach at a ceasefire agreement.