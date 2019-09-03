8 ruling party MLAs are ready to join BJP says BJP state president

Dilip Ghosh, the president of BJP state committee in West Bengal has revealed that 8 MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress has been in touch with him and are willing to switch over to BJP.

” Everyday TMC leaders and workers are joining BJP in various parts of the state. Around 8 TMC MLAs are in touch with me. We are in talks with them lets see when they can join”, Ghosh said.

BJP has showing an upward trend in the electoral politics in the state. In the last general elections BJP has won 18 seats out of the 42 seats in the state. Till now 7 TMC MLAs and 1 Congress MLA and CPM MLA each has joined BJP in the state.