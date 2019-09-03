Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli takes 7-year-old fan’s autograph : Watch Video

A Twitter user has shared a video where Anushka and Virat are seen asking a young fan for his autograph.

“Hold on! I want his autograph,” Virat Kohli can be heard saying in the video when another young fan approaches him. “Woah, look at that! Nice,” the Indian skipper is heard saying as the kid write something on a piece of paper. Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma dressed in a cute black dress looked all smiles as the Indian captain charmed yet another cricket fan.

“My 7 year old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test, caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him “would you like my autograph instead?”. Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too,” a user captioned the video on Twitter.