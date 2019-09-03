Congress leader DK Shivakumar congratulates BJP for arresting him

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday evening in an alleged money laundering case, took a dig at the BJP immediately after his arrest, “congratulating” his friends in the ruling party for “finally being successful in their mission of arresting” him. Mr Shivakumar, who was arrested after four days of questioning, said he is “a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta”.

“I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta,” Mr Shivakumar tweeted.

The 57-year-old Congress leader also assured the workers of the party and his supporters that he had not done anything illegal.