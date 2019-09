Several idols of Hindu deities were unearthed on Monday during a construction work at the historic Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir in Pakistan’s Karachi.

According to reports of Pakistani media, idols of Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman were found when the management of the holy shrine was renovating it ahead of Navaratri festival. Around eight to nine sculptures of Lord Hanuman were unearthed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.