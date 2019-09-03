Kingston Test: India dismantles West Indies

in cricket, India defeated hosts West Indies in the second test match at Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica. India beat West Indies by 257 runs. By this win, India has won the series by 2-0. And now India is at the top of ICC World Test Championship points table.

West Indies failed miserably to chase the target of 468 and ended their fight at 210 in 59.5 overs.

?? in safe hands! Virat Kohli becomes India's most successful Test captain with 28 wins pic.twitter.com/1vUgtmnLYi — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 2, 2019

The Indian cricket team’s tour to West Indies was one of the most successful for the team. India has won the all the three formats of cricket. India has won the T20 series by 3-0, test by 2-0 and One Day International by 2-0 in 3 match series. And by this win the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has become the most successful captain of the team. He has a total of 28 test wins to his hat.