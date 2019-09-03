Maharashtra government plans to open two resorts in Jammu and Kashmir

The revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution has paved the way for non-residents to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, following which the Maharashtra Government has planned to buy land for two resorts in the region.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will set up two resorts- one in Pahalgam in Kashmir Valley and the other in Leh, Ladakh. According to officials, the resorts will aid the tourists going for the Amarnath Yatra and to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The government has allocated Rs 1 crore each to build the two resorts and a land survey to identify the location will be undertaken in 15 days.

The state tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal said the MTDC “does not want to miss the opportunity to invest in Jammu and Kashmir”, which is very popular among tourists.