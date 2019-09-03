Man arrested for having sex with cow

A Thailand man was fined with just $9.5 for nudity but escaped punishment despite being caught red-handed for having sex with a cow as bestiality is not criminalised in the country, sputniknews.com reported on Tuesday.

The report said that the incident was brought to the cow owner’s knowledge by his neighbours. He had abused the animal previously too.

The accused was caught by the owner with the help of some passers-by.

At first, he denied committing the crime and claimed that he was just strolling in the forest. He then confirmed to the police that he is involved in the incident and was following his friends who told him that they have had a “good experience during a sexual intercourse with a cow.”