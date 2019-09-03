Mohammed Shami thinks he is too powerful, says Hasin Jahan

A day after Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in domestic violence case, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday said that her husband thinks he is “too powerful”. Jahan also thanked the judicial system as the court has asked Shami to surrender in 15 days.“I am grateful to the judicial system. I have been fighting for justice for more than a year now. You all know, Shami thinks that he is all too powerful, that he is a big cricketer,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

The warrant was issued by additional chief judicial magistrate Subrata Mukherjee on a case filed by Jahan against Shami and his brother.

In April this year, Jahan was taken into police custody after she created a ruckus at her in-law’s house in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. She was later released on bail.